Women in Golf Careers Showcase: Meet your panel

05 Apr 2023 | Women and girls |

By Andrew Young

The Women in Golf Careers Showcase series is primed to get underway, with the first event set to take place at the Australian Golf Centre on April 16.

A chance for women and girls to come together and learn about the career opportunities that exist in golf, we are thrilled to announce the panel for the first Showcase. Meet them below:

Stacey Peters – Women and Girls Pathway Manager and Tasmania High Performance Manager, Golf Australia

Stacey has worked at Golf Australia for six years, but her connection to the sport runs even deeper than that, having been a Professional golfer in Europe and the USA for eight years, as well as the 2013 Victorian Open Champion. Now she is passionate about sharing her experience to help the next generation of talented golfers reach their potential.

“I love that I can use my past experiences, both good and bad, to help our next crop make the transition to professional golf,” she says.

Stacey is equally excited to share her knowledge, more broadly, as a panellist at the Women in Golf Careers Showcase.

“We are doing so much as an industry to help women and girls, which is fantastic,” she says. “Days like these are all about giving women the confidence to get into the industry in one way or another.”

Kate Torgersen – Director, Environmental Golf Solutions Australia

Kate established Environmental Golf Solutions Australia in 2013 to help drive the golf industry towards a more sustainable future.

Having worked at golf courses in one way or another ever since leaving school, Kate’s passion for resolving environmental issues within golf has led her to be involved in a range of key projects over the last decade.

From helping clubs with management plans, environmental design and habitat restoration to ensure native fauna can thrive, Kate is dedicated to providing realistic and beneficial alternatives.

At the Showcase, Kate will share information on some of the recent projects she has been working on; from increasing the presence of native grasses on Australian courses, to sourcing environmentally-friendly golf products and even setting up a community kitchen and garden at Sandhurst Club – home of the PGA Golf Learning Hub.

Stephanie Jamieson – Training Manager, PGA of Australia

Currently in her eleventh year with the PGA, Stephanie works as the Training Manager, where she helps to create the best possible education opportunities for PGA Members.

“I’m blessed to be surrounded by a wonderful team who are each so passionate about their role and the difference they are making in the golf industry, every day,” she explains. “I love the diversity of the role, and enjoy taking the chance to make the PGA Membership Pathway and ACE Programs as strong as possible.”

Having had the chance to see the industry grow and change over the last decade, Stephanie loves driving increased opportunity for PGA Professionals – where the benefits flow to the entire industry.

Abby Freny – Places to Play Engagement Coordinator, Golf Australia

Abby has worked in golf for almost twelve months, having started as the first ever intern in the Clubs and Facilities department at Golf Australia. Although still relatively new to the sport, she is thriving in her time in the industry.

“I love that I am learning something new every day,” she smiles. “I started my job not knowing much about golf, and now I am fully immersed in the sport.”

Additionally, Abby is proud to work in an industry that is doing so much to promote women and girls.

“I love that I get to work in an environment that is undergoing transformational change and we do a great job to acknowledge and celebrate the women and girls who are doing great things,” she says.

Passionate about helping engage Australia’s network of clubs and facilities, Abby is looking forward to sharing her experience and continuing to advocate for diversity in leadership.

For more information on the Women in Golf Careers Showcase and to register your attendance for the 16th April at the Australian Golf Centre, click .