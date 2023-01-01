Women & Girls Month

The month is about inspiring inclusivity by providing the education, tools, and access necessary for women and girls to apply their skills, both on and off-course.​

Whether you're hitting your first ball, or a long-time golfer, golf is a sport for everyone. Women and Girls Month opens the door to more women and girls playing more golf.​

The Athena

Peninsula Kingswood Golf & Country Club, VIC | Feb 24-25

The two-day tournament is made for television and completely breaks the mould of a traditional golf tournament, not only showcasing the incredible athleticism of Australia’s best young women golfers but shining a light on their personalities. .

International Women’s Day

Sandy Golf Links, VIC | March 8 |

For International Women's Day 2024 and beyond, let's come together to Inspire Inclusion.

Why Inspire Inclusion? When we inspire others to understand and value women's inclusion, we contribute to forging a better world. Additionally, when women themselves are inspired to be included, it fosters a sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment.

Event Schedule: 7:30am - 10:30am

Golf Clinics and 6-Hole On-Course Experience : Participate in our special event featuring beginner golf clinics or a 6-hole on-course experience. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, there's something for everyone.

Morning Tea and Catch Up : After an energizing round of golf, enjoy a delicious morning tea and connect with fellow participants. Share your experiences, insights, and make new connections.

Child-Minding Service : We understand the importance of family. That's why we offer a child-minding service, ensuring all parents and carers can fully participate in the event without any worries.

Embrace the Fun of Golf : As we celebrate International Women's Day, let's embrace the fun of golf and continue to elevate women and girls' participation and achievements in sports! It's not just a game; it's a celebration of strength, skill, and unity.

Golf Australia - Where Inclusion Meets Excellence: At Golf Australia, we are committed to creating an inclusive and empowering environment. Join us in this inspiring celebration of International Women's Day and contribute to making a positive impact.

Registration Essential: To secure your spot at this empowering event, registration is essential. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity.

Family Day

Sandy Golf Links, VIC | March 17

Welcome to Sandy Golf Links, where a day of excitement awaits you! Join us for a fantastic experience suitable for all ages and skill levels. From children to adults, beginners to seasoned players, we have something for everyone.

Time: 10:30am-3:30pm

Activities for Everyone:

Ambrose 9-Hole : Gather your friends and register for the 9-Hole Ambrose. It's a 4-player format, and if you wish to enter as a group, simply add a note during registration to request team-member allocation. Register (Note: All individuals must register)

Get Into Golf Clinics : Perfect for beginners, our clinics are designed for both children and adults. Learn the basics, refine your skills, and discover the joy of golf. Registrations are essential for clinic participation. Register

Family-Friendly Fun : Enjoy a day filled with face-painting, live music, mini golf, delicious food, petting zoo and more. Our event promises a great time for all family members.

The event is open to the public, but registrations are required for the Ambrose and beginner clinics. Reserve your spot for these exciting activities!

Important Information :Ongoing tee-times start at 1:30pm, so be sure to arrive early to secure your slot.

Ambrose is a fantastic opportunity for groups. If you have a team in mind, let us know during registration.

NSW Women's Open

Magenta Shores Golf Club, NSW | March 29-31

Walk the fairways with some of the best professional and amateur players from around the world! T﻿his year's event heads to Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club - located on the Central Coast of New South Wales, boasting magnificent ocean views from the front nine holes with the back nine holes adjacent to the rainforest and National Parks.

Australian Women's Classic

Bonville Golf Resort, NSW | April 5-7

The 2024 Australian Women’s Classic Bonville is a Ladies European Tour (LET) & Women’s Australian PGA (WPGA) tournament and will be played over 54 holes of stroke play at the Bonville Golf Resort.