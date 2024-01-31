Women and Girls Month is fast approaching

31 Jan 2024 | Women and girls |

This March, golf’s three peak bodies – Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia – will celebrate the contribution of women and girls to golf in the annual Women and Girls Month.

Whether it’s through commemorating professional wins, honouring those achieving participation goals or highlighting players beginning their golfing journey, Women and Girls Month will showcase and champion what women and girls are achieving in the game – and the role they’re playing in making golf even bigger.

The packed month will be headlined by The Athena, a professional golf tournament done differently.

The fourth iteration of The Athena will have a new home at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club in Melbourne’s famed Sandbelt from February 24-25.

The two-day tournament is made for television and completely breaks the mould of a traditional golf tournament, not only showcasing the incredible athleticism of Australia’s best young women golfers but shining a light on their personalities.

However, the focus of Women and Girls Month will not just be on the fairway. It’s about inspiring inclusivity by providing the education, tools, and network access for women and girls to apply their skills on and off the course.

Golf Australia Board and chair of the Women and Girls Engagement Steering Committee member Jeannene O’Day said: “Golf is more than a game and by having an increased focus on women and girls participation, we are inspiring more Australians to have positive golf experiences.

“Women and Girls Month is about more than playing golf, it is about unlocking new and exciting opportunities.

“Golf is a powerful tool everyone can leverage to create social bonds, build confidence and hopefully, inspire the next generation of passionate golfers.”

March will feature professional development opportunities in the Day off the Green held at the PGA Institute and an industry leader networking opportunity in the Golf Leaders Network Annual Conference at The Grange Golf Club.

Women and girls who are new to the game will also be encouraged to step out of their comfort zones and pick up the clubs this International Women's Day at Sandy Golf Links.

