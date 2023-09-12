Women and Girls in Golf Careers Showcases coming to four states

12 Sep 2023 | Women and girls | Industry news |

Empowering women and providing them with the tools they need to make educated career choices is at the heart of the Women and Girls in Golf Careers Showcases presented by Golf Australia.

Over the past six months, six Showcases have been held right across the country, with the next to be held at the Wembley Golf Course in Western Australia on Friday, September 15.

The showcases will also travel to New South Wales, Tasmania, and South Australia in the coming months with those attending hearing from trailblazing women within the golf industry.

The panelists will share their experiences and outline the vast array of career pathways available no matter your career stage.

Tiffany Cherry, Head of Women and Girls Engagement at Golf Australia, is pleased to see women actively engaging in the showcases and learning about the opportunities at their fingertips.

“This forms part of Australian Golf’s commitment to providing more opportunities for women to participate in all aspects of our sport,” she said.

“We know there is an underrepresentation of women working in many areas of our industry.

“Given the enormous benefits diversity brings to business, we need to showcase, encourage, and support more women into the golf workforce.”

When it was launched in April, thanks to support from the Victorian State Government, the pilot Showcase attracted more than 150 women and girls.

This included school presentations at Kyabram P-12 College and St Augustine’s College in Kyabram, plus an online showcase that opened the opportunity to anyone across Australia.

“It was great we were able to extend out to speak directly with teenage girls,” Cherry said.

“They are the future of our sport and if we educate them early enough, hopefully many will strive to work in sport in the future.”

To register for future events, please see below:

Wembley Golf Course (WA) – Friday, September 15 -

Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club (NSW) – Monday, September 25 -

Royal Hobart Golf Club (TAS) - Sunday 22 October 22

The Grange Golf Club (SA) - Sunday 19 November 19

There are more careers in golf than you think ….

• Professional Golfer: Compete in tournaments and championships at the highest level.

• Golf Instructor/Coach: Teach and provide guidance to golfers of all skill levels.

• Golf Course Manager: Oversee the operations of a golf course, including maintenance, scheduling, and staff management.

• Golf Course Superintendent: Responsible for the maintenance and care of the golf course, including the grounds, greens, and fairways.

• Golf Club Professional: Work in a club's pro shop, helping golfers, organizing events, and managing the facility.

• Golf Equipment Sales Representative: Sell golf equipment, such as clubs, balls, and apparel, to customers and golf shops.

• Golf Course Architect: Design and plan the layout of golf courses, considering factors like terrain, aesthetics, and playability.

• Golf Course Agronomist: Focus on the science of turf management, ensuring optimal playing conditions and sustainability.

• Golf Tournament Director: Organize and manage golf tournaments, handling logistics, player registration, and sponsorship arrangements.

• Golf Marketing Manager: Develop and implement marketing strategies to promote golf courses, equipment, and events.

• Golf Development Manager: Coordinate initiatives and strategies that grow the game of golf.

• Golf Course Photographer: Capture high-quality images of golf courses, tournaments, and players for promotional and journalistic purposes.

• Golf Course Hospitality Manager: Oversee the food and beverage operations at golf courses, including restaurants, bars, and catering services.

• Golf Course Sales Manager: Sell golf course memberships, corporate packages, and other services to individuals and businesses.

• Golf Course Greenskeeper: Maintain and care for the greens, including mowing, watering, and applying fertilizers and pesticides.

• Golf Course Irrigation Specialist: Install and maintain the irrigation systems used on golf courses to ensure proper watering and drainage.

• Golf Course Equipment Technician: Repair and maintain golf course machinery and equipment, such as mowers, tractors, and irrigation systems.

• Golf Retail Store Manager: Manage operations and sales at a golf equipment retail store, overseeing inventory, staff, and customer service.

• Golf Fitness Trainer: Provide fitness training and conditioning programs specifically tailored for golfers to enhance performance and prevent injuries.

• Golf Course Cart Attendant: Assist golfers with the rental, storage, and maintenance of golf carts and other equipment.

• Golf Course Event Coordinator: Plan and organize special events, such as weddings, corporate outings, and charity tournaments, held at golf courses.