Will Robins announced as first keynote speaker for the 2024 Golf Summit

Noted US-based PGA Professional Will Robins, who turned to golf coaching after sustaining injuries in the 2004 Thailand tsunami, has today been announced as the first keynote speaker for this year's Golf Summit.

Focusing on the power of on-course coaching, Robins will present multiple times during the two-day conference, hosted by Golf Australia and PGA of Australia, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on October 16-17.

Growing up in the United Kingdom, Robins moved to the United States to play college golf in Monterey, California, and graduated with a BBA in Marketing and Management from Northwood University in Florida in 2000.

Robins carved a career playing on the mini tours in the US before an incident on his honeymoon changed his life forever, and guided his future coaching philosophy.

Robins and his wife sustained injuries in the Indian Ocean tsunami, and these injuries put a stop to his playing days and ultimately led him into coaching.

Early in his coaching career, Robins noticed that most students came to him in a state of frustration which had reached a point where they no longer enjoyed golf. He took his playing skills and experience of survival to tailor a coaching program to inspire his students to love the game of golf again.

"Everyone has a tsunami in their life. Maybe It's cancer, or a bankruptcy, or the death of a loved one. But there will always be a storm. The question is how you deal with it," says Robins

A certified PGA professional, Robins is revolutionising global golf instruction through his coaching programs, guaranteeing results for players and doubling teaching/coaching revenue for instructors.

He owns WRGolf Coaching and is CEO of Robins Golf Logistix (RGX), based in Sacramento County, CA, where he mentors more than 80 coaches worldwide on implementing accelerated and guaranteed result programs.

Through his coaching and speaking, Robins inspires employees, clients and teams to overcome seemingly impossible objections and challenges and come out as better people.

Promising to be the Asia-Pacific region’s premier event welcoming the entire golf industry, tickets for the 2024 Golf Summit are on sale now.

Find tickets