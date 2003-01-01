Golf Course ID: 30140, 18 hole

T The Whittlesea Golf Club is situated just 5 minutes from Whittlesea town centre and 45 minutes drive from Melbourne’s CBD.The course boasts a challenging 18 hole layout for golfers of all skill levels. We are a semi private golf club where members and green fee players are most welcome, and with our friendly staff you will soon see why Whittlesea is truly a place for everyone.

This club welcomes individuals and social groups and offers a fully stocked proshop, practise area and Golf Professionals available for tuition. The clubhouse offers light meals and fully stocked bar.

Whittlesea Function Centre can deliver the perfect location and the perfect food, no matter what type of event you need. Business or pleasure, or a mix of both.

Weddings, corporate functions, birthdays, workshops, meetings, engagements - any event is welcome.

​