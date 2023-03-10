What a weekend for AGF Scholarship Girls at The Athena

10 Mar 2023 | Women and girls |

The Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) not only offers girls aged 10-16, year-long coaching, membership, and friendship at local clubs, it also provides special and unique opportunities as part of the curriculum.

For ten scholarship recipients, an experience they will remember for a lifetime occurred on the weekend.

They were chosen to caddie for Australia’s best young and talented female golfers, both professional and amateur, as part of The Athena - an innovative and exciting event that showcases the best female talent in the country.

What a way for the next generation of girl golfers to be inspired to pursue their golf as they learnt from their older counterparts.

Two sisters, Emily and Isabelle Kemshall share their experience of caddying for Grace Lennon and Caitlin Peirce.

“Thank you for such a great opportunity. It was so cool to meet the players and be involved in the game. Grace Lennon was amazing to caddy for, her golf shots are so good, and I enjoyed talking about the shots as we played. I learned what it is like to be part of a professional tournament.” - Emily Kemshall

“I had a lot of fun and really enjoyed chatting to Caitlin while we walked around the holes. She really inspired me to keep practicing my golf.” – Isabelle Smith

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Find a local scholarship program near you.Visit for further information.

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2022, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.