Banner

Golf Course ID: 61018, 0 hole

Whaleback Golf Course (WA)

Public course
Golf course
Driving range

Whaleback Golf Course, is a picturesque 18 hole public golf course in Parkwood, 20 minutes from the Perth CBD, Western Australia. Whaleback boasts a 2-story day/night state of the art Driving Range, a bustling Kiosk and a bigger, better Pro Shop. There is also a fleet of motorised carts for hire at very reasonable rates.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

Whaleback Avenue
Parkwood WA 6147

08 9457 8999
Send email
https://www.whalebackgolf.com.au
Golf Australia NEW LOGO White Mono_logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use