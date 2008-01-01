Golf Course ID: 61018, 0 hole

Whaleback Golf Course, is a picturesque 18 hole public golf course in Parkwood, 20 minutes from the Perth CBD, Western Australia. Whaleback boasts a 2-story day/night state of the art Driving Range, a bustling Kiosk and a bigger, better Pro Shop. There is also a fleet of motorised carts for hire at very reasonable rates.