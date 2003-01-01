Banner

Golf Course ID: 30139, 18 hole

Werribee Park Golf Club (VIC)

Public course
Golf course

Werribee Park Golf Club is located along a the Werribee River with views of the You Yangs. This 18 hole course, features with fully watered fairways and excellent greens. The open design of the course is counter pointed with strategic plantings of trees while it’s well placed bunkers and lateral water hazards are a test even for the expert player. Other facilities at Werribee Park Golf Club include: Bar, Bistro, Fully Stocked Pro Shop, Driving Range and PGA Professionals available for lessons.

Contact Details

350 K Road
Werribee South VIC 3030

03 9742 1397
Send email
https://www.werribeeparkgolf.com.au
