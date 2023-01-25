Webex Players Series makes another innovative move

25 Jan 2023 | All Abilities |

Today, the PGA of Australia and Webex by Cisco announced the addition of an All Abilities field to all four Webex Player Series events in 2023, reaffirming their commitment to advancing inclusivity in sports.

The Webex Player Series is a first-of-its-kind tournament series where Australia’s leading men and women golf professionals compete with elite amateurs in the same field for the same prize purse and trophy. Now, All Abilities golfers and elite juniors will join the Webex Player Series on the weekend, making the event a true celebration of all golfers.

Established in 2021, the early success of the Webex Player Series has opened the door for more of the golf community to be represented on the summer golf calendar.

Webex is committed to making a meaningful impact on inclusion in sports. The leading video conferencing tech company became a partner of the All Abilities High Performance Grants Program that provides each winner of the four All Abilities tournaments at the Webex Player Series with a fully subsidised spot at the 2023 PGA All Abilities High Performance Camp.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman highlighted the importance of like-minded partners in shaping an inclusive future for golf in Australia:

“The PGA of Australia is passionate about elevating and celebrating the talent of all golfers. We’re working collaboratively across the breadth of the industry to ensure we’re providing playing pathways for the country’s most talented golfers, including our All Abilities competitors, to gain the vital experience they need to compete and succeed on the world stage,” said Kirkman.

“Over the past few years, and working closely with Golf Australia, together we have built out a roster of playing and development opportunities for All Abilities golfers at all levels of the game which is an important and meaningful body of work that connects Australian’s with a disability with the global ecosystem of golf tournaments and championships. It’s been really pleasing to see commercial partners recognise the importance of this work and come onboard with their support.

“We’re grateful to Webex for their support of the entire Webex Player Series and for their commitment to growing the scope of the series in 2023.

“As the series builds across this month and next, it culminates at the Webex Player Series Hunter Valley where Regional NSW is leading the way for regional events coming onboard with specific support for the All Abilities arm of the event, and assisting us in putting on a fitting celebration of these talented athletes.”

“At Cisco we’re committed to empowering an inclusive future, and with Webex we help provide all people with equal opportunity and voice,” said Aruna Ravichandran, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Webex by Cisco. “The addition of All Abilities builds on the amazing success we’ve seen with the Webex Players Series, and further breaks down barriers so that everyone can participate equally and advance inclusivity in sports.”

The Webex Player Series currently features four closely grouped tournaments with views to expand the series in years to come. The series kicks off at the end of this month at TPS Victoria at Rosebud Country Club on January 26-29, before heading to Cobram Barooga Golf Club for TPS Murray River February 2-5. The second half of the series then heads further north for TPS Sydney at Bonnie Doon Golf Club 16-19 February and culminates at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort for TPS Hunter Valley 23-26 February.

