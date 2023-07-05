Webb's advice timely ahead of US Women's Open

05 Jul 2023 | Women and girls | Professional golf |

A week shadowing seven-time major winner Karrie Webb is already paying off for Maddison Hinson-Tolchard ahead of her major championship debut at this week’s US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

A college standout for the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls, Hinson-Tolchard topped 36-hole regional qualifying for the US Women’s Open in Texas just days after finishing fourth at the NCAA National Championship.

A 2023 recipient of the Karrie Webb Scholarship, the timing could not have been better.

As part of the scholarship, Hinson-Tolchard (pictured, left) and Queensland’s Justice Bosio (pictured, right) were hosted by Webb at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club just two weeks ago.

It gave the 21-year-old a unique opportunity to get a taste of what to expect at a major before she steps inside the ropes in the early hours of Friday morning.

“It was really cool to go to the KPMG and experience what a major championship was like and the atmosphere around it all,” said Hinson-Tolchard, who won the Big 12 Women’s Championship in April and is the 43rd ranked player on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

“Now I get to actually play in one myself. That’s really, really cool.”

An all-Australian dinner on the Tuesday night allowed Hinson-Tolchard to spend time with major champions Minjee Lee and Hannah Green, idols who for the next four days are just fellow competitors.

But it was her time with Webb that she will draw upon when she tees it up alongside Albane Valenzuela and Momoko Ueda.

“I had played practice rounds with Karrie before at Australian Opens and stuff but I’d never really had the opportunity to get to know her on a more personal level,” she explained.

“The week was really awesome to get to know her, use her as a resource to ask a lot of questions. “She’s an amazing woman. All of the success that she’s had in her career, it was really cool to pick her brain and see how she’s gone about things and hopefully learn as much as I could from her.”

Yet even with that introduction to golf’s showpiece events, there some things that you simply cannot prepare for.

“When I was registering, Nelly Korda came in and stood right next to me,” said Hinson-Tolchard, who will have boyfriend Brian Stark on the bag and sister Jorja and aunty Tarryn in the gallery this week.

“That was a bit of an ‘Oh my god’ moment, that I’m actually here and that I’m going to be competing against the best in the world.

“I feel like I definitely deserve to be here, I worked hard to earn my spot. I’m not here to just make up the numbers, I’m here to compete and give it my best shot.”

Fellow qualifier Gabriela Ruffels will be the first Australian to tee off alongside WPGA Tour of Australasia regular Charlotte Thomas at 12am Friday morning with defending champion Minjee Lee to play with AIG Women’s Open and Women’s Australian Open champion Ashleigh Buhai and 2022 US Women’s Amateur champion Saki Baba at 1.17am.

Aussies Kelsey Bennett and Kristalle Blum are already two rounds into the Capio Ogon Trophy on the LET Access Series, there are five Aussies playing the PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic and West Australian Connor McKinney will play the Italian Challenge Open just days after qualifying for The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Round 1 tee times AEST

US Women’s Open Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California 12am* Gabriela Ruffels, Sadie Englemann (a), Charlotte Thomas 12.11am* Grace Kim, Bronte Law, Monet Chun (a) 1.17am Minjee Lee, Saki Baba (a), Ashleigh Buhai 2.01am* Albane Valenzuela, Momoko Ueda, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (a) 5.56am Ayako Uehara, Amelia Garvey (NZ), Therese Warner 7.13am Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Linn Grant 7.35am Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko (NZ)

Defending champion: Minjee Lee Past Aussie winners: Jan Stephenson (1983), Karrie Webb (2000, 2001), Minjee Lee (2022) TV times: Live 6am-9am Friday on Fox Sports 505; Live 9am-1pm Friday on Fox Sports 503; Live 6am-12pm Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 9am-1pm Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5am-11am Sunday on Fox Sports 505; Live 8am-11am Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5am-11am Monday on Fox Sports 505; Live 8am-11am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

PGA TOUR John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois 10.07pm Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young, Harrison Endycott 11.13pm* James Hahn, Cameron Percy, Doc Redman 3.21am* Sung Kang, Geoff Ogilvy, Scott Brown 4.38am Aaron Baddeley, Jonathan Byrd, Austin Smotherman 4.38am* Martin Trainer, Chris Stroud, Greg Chalmers

Defending champion: JT Poston Past Aussie winners: Mark Hensby (2004), John Senden (2006) TV times: Live 10.30pm-9am Thursday, Friday; Live 10.30pm-8am Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 10.30pm-3am Sunday on Fox Sports 505; Live 3am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

DP World Tour Made in Himmerland HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark 5pm* Matthew Baldwin, Nicolai Von Dellinghausen, Jason Scrivener 5.10pm Blake Windred, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Niklas Lemke 10.30pm Kazuki Higa, Julien Guerrier, David Micheluzzi

Defending champion: Oliver Wilson Past Aussie winners: Nil TV times: Live 9pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 9.30pm-2am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 9pm-2am Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

LIV Golf LIV Golf – London Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, England Australasians in the field: Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Danny Lee (NZ), Jediah Morgan, Cameron Smith

Defending champion: Charl Schwartzel Past Aussie winners: Nil TV times: Live from 11pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Channel 7 and 7 Plus.

Challenge Tour Italian Challenge Open Golf Nazionale, Viterbo, Italy 4.30pm* OJ Farrell, Jordan Zunic, Jonathan Yates 11pm* Connor McKinney, Vitor Lopes, Manuel Morugan

Defending champion: Kristian Krogh Johannessen Past Aussie winners: Nil

LET Access Series Capio Ogon Trophy Upsala GolfKlubb, Sweden Scores after Round 1 T14 Kelsey Bennett 73 T35 Kristalle Blum 75 T68 Hanee Song (NZ) 77

Defending champion: Kajsa Arwefjall (2021) Past Aussie winners: Nil

Legends Tour Swiss Senior Open Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland Australasians in the field: Michael Long (NZ), Peter Fowler, Jason Norris

Defending champion: James Kingston Past Aussie winners: Bob Shearer (1999), Terry Gale (2005), Peter Fowler (2011)