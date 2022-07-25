Webb wins on Senior debut

25 Jul 2022 | Professional golf |

By Tony Webeck

Australia’s greatest major champion has won her first event in more than eight years, taking out the Senior LPGA Championship in Kansas by four strokes. Paired with great rival Annika Sorenstam and Round 1 leader Lisa DePaulo in the final group at Salina Country Club, Webb’s two-stroke lead at the start of the final round vanished inside one hole, Sorenstam’s eagle setting up another classic duel. Webb responded with a birdie at three to assume a one-shot advantage before the pair both traded birdies at the par-3 fourth. A bogey at six saw Webb fall back level with Sorenstam again at 10-under before the Hall of Famers pushed out to 11-under with another birdie at seven. Webb again edged one stroke ahead with a birdie at eight but Sorenstam’s birdie at nine saw them head to the back nine level at 12-under. From there it was all Webb. The seven-time major champion picked up birdies at 10 and 12 to pull away, the clincher coming with an eagle at the par-5 14th. That gave the 47-year-old a three-stroke lead with four holes to play, Sorenstam’s dropped shots at 15 and 17 giving Webb a four-stroke buffer playing the final hole. She closed it out with a par to claim her first win since the JTBC Founders Cup on March 23, 2014. It was Webb’s first start on the Legends of the LPGA Tour, the renewing of her rivalry with Sorenstam sure to breathe new life into a tour for women over the age of 45.