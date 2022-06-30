Webb welcomes scholarship stars

30 Jun 2022 | Amateur golf |

Amateur stars Kirsten Rudgeley and Caitlin Peirce could be forgiven for thinking last week was a dream.

Playing three rounds of golf with Australia’s greatest ever major champion, eating dinner with our country’s best female golfers, rubbing shoulders with legends and roaming the fairways of Congressional does sound like it could be too good to be true.

No one needed to pinch Rudgeley or Peirce to see if they were awake however, as Karrie Webb took her two scholarship recipients under her wing to show them what major championship golf is all about at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

After Minjee Lee - a former Webb scholarship winner - triumphed at the US Women’s Open earlier this month, Webb said she had started the scholarship program in 2008 with the vision of her recipients experiencing major golf, aim to play in them and aim to win them.

Two-time scholarship recipient Rudgeley and first-timer Peirce are in the early phase of that grand plan, but they are already comfortable among the game’s elite.

“It’ll definitely go down as one of the best week’s I’ve ever had,” Peirce said.

To kick off the week, the South Australian had the pleasure of spending her 20th birthday with Webb, Rudgeley, Lee, Hannah Green, Steph Kyriacou, Sarah Kemp and Sarah Jane Smith as Webb organised dinner for the Australian contingent on Monday night leading into the tournament.

“It was really cool. This is my first trip to the US and spending that time with Karrie definitely made me feel a lot more comfortable,” Peirce said.

“We got to meet a lot of cool people because we were with her too.”

The dinners with “cool people” did not end there as they also attended the champions dinner at Congressional as guests of the 2001 champion.

“To hear all the past champions stories of what they used to get up to was cool,” Rudgeley said.

“The difference in what the money is now was just ridiculous. I didn’t realise how much it’s really moved on. It was good that Karrie introduced us to a lot of people there and it was great to chat to some legends.”

Peirce said that major champions Meg Mallon and Beth Daniel both had a lot of great stories, while the scholarship recipients also had the honour of getting an iconic photo with Webb, Green and Jan Stephenson - the three Australians to have won the Women’s PGA - next to the trophy.