We're #DoingItForJarrod in 2022

08 Jul 2022 | Industry news |

Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia are calling on golf clubs across the country to dedicate a members’ day to the memory of Jarrod Lyle and help raise much-needed funds for Challenge, a charity devoted to supporting children and families living with cancer.

Since its inaugural year in 2019, #DoingItForJarrod has turned golf clubs into a sea of yellow and this year will be no exception with the campaign to run during October and November, and will culminate with Yellow Day on Friday 25 November at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

Having been diagnosed with cancer three times throughout his life, Jarrod Lyle understood the hardship that young people and their families face when battling this disease.

For many years Jarrod was an ambassador for Challenge, a not-for-profit organisation that supports children and families living with cancer and aims to lighten the cancer journey for the whole family, 365 days of the year.

“I would like to encourage all golf fans and golf clubs to get behind #DoingItForJarrod so that Challenge can continue to honour Jarrod’s legacy and continue his mission to support other families living with cancer,” said David Rogers, chief executive officer of Challenge.

“To date, with the help of golf clubs nationwide, the campaign has raised more than $425,000 and has been enjoyed by thousands of amateur and social golfers. This year, we’re excited to grow that total further and see many more golfers enjoying their day on the course in yellow.”

PGA of Australia chief executive Gavin Kirkman was honoured to continue the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship’s relationship with #DoingItForJarrod.

“Yellow Day on Friday at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is an incredibly special day every year. It is a true highlight of the tournament and I cannot wait to see Royal Queensland covered in yellow this November,” Kirkman said.

“The players love playing in Jarrod’s honour, the fans love getting involved too and PGA Professionals working in clubs around the country have thrown their support behind #DoingItForJarrod days and we look forward to seeing them bring their clubs together throughout October and November.”

Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland was also delighted to play a role in carrying on Jarrod’s legacy and supporting those impacted by cancer.

“Every year the Australian golf community is reminded of what a champion Jarrod was off the course,” Sutherland said.

“#DoingItForJarrod showcases the incredible spirit and power of golf clubs across the country by helping those in need. We once again ask all clubs to get involved with the campaign again, or for the first time, this year.”

All clubs that participate in #DoingItForJarrod will be entered into the draw to win an invitation to play alongside golf’s best in the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour co-sanctioned Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Pro-Am to be held in November at Royal Queensland Golf Club, incorporating the featured ‘Yellow Day’ fundraiser.

Creating yellow-themed events, encouraging club members to don yellow and selling Challenge merchandise at your club are just some of the ways you can help raise money. All donations are tax deductible.

All monies raised through #DoingItForJarrod will go towards a special legacy, Jarrod’s Gift, that has been created by Challenge in Jarrod’s honour. You can help Challenge by donating directly, or purchasing clothing and pins carrying the Leuk the Duck symbol Jarrod Lyle wore as a Challenge ambassador, by visiting To register your club for #DoingItForJarrod in 2022, or for further information, please visit the Challenge website.