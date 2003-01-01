Banner

Golf Course ID: 30718, 18 hole

Warrnambool Golf Club (VIC)

Public course
Golf course

As one of Regional Victoria’s highly rated public courses, Warrnambool Golf Course provides visitors with a quality coastal golfing experience and year-round enjoyment. Located 3 hours west of Melbourne at the end of the Great Ocean Road. Offering a picturesque course set on natural sand dunes, the course is undulating and a testing 18 hole layout with an abundance of flora and fauna. A round at Warrnambool is both rewarding and invigorating, with a simple yet spectacular layout, this 72 par course will challenge every part of your game. We welcome visitors 7 days a week with affordable 18 and 9 hole options – bookings are essential.

Warrnambool Golf Club is also the home club of Australian golf professional, Marc Leishman. The clubhouse includes a licensed bar, fully stocked Pro Shop with golf lessons available.

Contact Details

Younger Street
Warrnambool VIC 3280

03 5562 2108
Send email
https://www.warrnamboolgolf.com.au/
