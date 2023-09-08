Wallaroo making the switch from sand to grass

08 Sep 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

The golfers at Wallaroo Golf Club on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula are getting close to putting on 18 holes of grass greens for the first time. Excavation works to replace the black scrapes with sand on holes 10 to 18 started earlier this month. Copper Coast Council carted 900 tonnes of sand to the course as part of its in-kind contribution to the long-awaited project. Once the back nine holes have been refilled, Santa Ana Couch turf will be rolled onto the sand. Club president Alan Poole estimated the first holes would be ready for play within two to three months. “When they (holes 10 to 18) are ready, we'll close off the front nine and start working on them,” Poole said. “Santa Ana is a friendly turf which is salt-resistant, requires minimal chemicals and is affordable to maintain. “We're now discussing how we get the greens to mould into our mounds which will bring about a few different options (at each hole).” Poole said the excavator had also been digging up sections of fairway lawn on holes 10 to 18. “We're replacing sections of soil where the grass hasn't grown as well as we'd like,” he said. “While the back nine holes are closed, this is the perfect time to do it.” A turf practice putting green, estimated to measure 10 metres wide and 18m long, will be installed near the Wallaroo Community Sports Club entertaining area after the first holes are completed. Once the transformation from scrapes to turf comes to fruition, Wallaroo will boast the only 18-hole greens course on Yorke Peninsula. “We won't be putting our fees up - we've budgeted to not do that,” Poole said. “I can't believe how long it's been but it's all coming together. “It's time for everyone to polish their putters.” The project was enabled by a $65,000 State Government grant and $220,000 in self-funding. All 18 greens are on track to be ready for competition by March. - Story courtesy of Yorke Peninsula Country Times