Wake, Lane and Crafter Winners at South Lakes

02 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf |

83 starters for the second round of the SA SOOM at South Lakes Golf Club, Goolwa. The event was (appropriately) sponsored by Lakeside Retirement Village and we thank them for this. The course was superbly presented with new tee signage noticeable as this progressive club continues to improve its product. A mild day with some of the normal South Lakes breeze but from a different direction to normal to add to the challenge. Senior Men Leading contender, Nick Wake (Glenelg) was in top form shooting a one-over 72 well ahead of all the other strong players. Shane Amor (Grange) played his steady golf for 76, equalled by David Pateyjohns (Willunga) and Richard Payne (Kooyonga). The quality of Shane’s round was confirmed with his Nett 68 from Roger Pridmore up from Naracoorte, Wakes and Phil Donaldson (Blackwood) all with 71’s. Super Senior Men Eric Lane (Grange) returning to playing a full season of SOOOM events, showed his class with the day’s second best score with a 75 from another stalwart, John Keogh (Glenelg) (77) equalled by Geoff Ashby, all the way from Hamley Bridge in SA’s mid-north. Senior/Super Senior Women Local Julie Crafter’s 83 won comfortably from the 88’s of Jo Ricourt (Glenelg) and Angela Masters (Blackwood). Nett saw Trish White (Blackwood)(71) pip Crafter on a countback with another local in Andrea Jack (72) in third. One anecdote from the day was a certain player who hit one OOB on the 14th only to have it returned by the local postman giving a whole new meaning to hitting it into another postcode !! Event Results >

Order of Merit Rankings > (Select SA OOM)