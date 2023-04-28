Wake and MacPherson Winners at Flagstaff Hill

28 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf |

Nick Wake and Gail MacPherson, former and current members of neighbouring Club Blackwood, used their hills golf club experience to win their respective sections at Flagstaff Hill Golf Club on Monday, 24th April. Flagstaff Hill is a demanding course that punishes loose play so experience can be invaluable. LIV Golf saw several interstaters take advantage of the opportunity to play an SASOOM event with Brian Masters (Clifton Springs) and Mark and Heather Gatty (Royal Perth) welcome visitors. Senior/Super Senior Men Glenelg’s Nick Wake’s 2 over 73 won the Gross from his close OOM rival Paul Gregory (The Vines) (76) matched by Ken Gilbert (West Lakes). Lindsay Elliot (Kooyonga) (79), another with hills club experience, continued his strong form to lead the Super Seniors from Eric Lane (Grange (80). Ken Gilbert (71) won him the Senior Nett from Mark Gatty (Royal Perth) (73) – Mark managing Flaggy’s intricacies first up. Lindsay Elliott and local Paul Starrs (71’s) took the Super Senior’s Nett. Senior/Super Senior Women In the Senior’s Gross, Gail MacPherson’s 83 was a clear winner from Blackwood’s Stephanie Matthews (92) and Amanda Heapy (The Vines) (93) – more hills course players ! Angela Masters (Blackwood) (93) continued the hills theme to win the Women’s super Seniors Gross. Stephanie (an excellent 72) turned the tables on Gail (77) in the Senior Nett whilst Annie Gower (Grange) (73) bucked the trend with a win for those from the “flat” courses in the Super Senior’s Nett with Briony Williams (Mt Osmond) (80) second. The SASOOM now goes into “winter recess” and resumes with sand-belt courses series in August.

