WAAP: Bosio in the mix in Thailand

01 Feb 2024 | Amateur golf |

Australia’s Justice Bosio is in contention after round one of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship in Thailand.

The two-time Australian Amateur runner-up from Queensland began with a first-round 68, 4-under and bogey-free at Siam Country Club to lead the Australian contingent of six.

Bosio, 19, is just a shot from the lead held by three players at 5-under par and in a tie for fourth.

“I played pretty consistently,” she said afterward. “Obviously as you said, bogey-free, so I didn't have any really bad holes or any scrambles for par, which was really solid.”

No Australian has won the WAAP since its inception in 2018.

The winner this week receives invitations to three major championships in 2024 - the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, the Amundi Evian Championship in France and the Chevron Championship in the United States of America.

The winner will also receive invitations to a handful of other elite championships such as the Hana Financial Group Championship, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, The 121st Women’s Amateur Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

In total, 22 countries and territories are represented in this year’s WAAP including, for the first time, Samoa for whom Faith Vui will fly the flag, emulating the feat of her brothers, Niko and Lio Vui, who have both competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Another Queenslander, Sarah Hammett, is tied-12th after an opening 70. South Australian Caitlin Peirce, who opened with an even-par 72, is tied-32nd.