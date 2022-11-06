Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship 2023 venue announced

06 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

By R&A Media

The R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) have announced that the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship’s fifth edition will be held at The New Course at The Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) from 9-12 March 2023.

Following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, The R&A and the APGC are moving the championship back to their preferred March slot in the calendar in 2023.

While the WAAP aims to inspire future generations of women golfers, it also provides the champion with a launchpad into international golf through exemptions into multiple women’s major championships and other elite amateur championships.

The winner will be invited to compete in three major championships – the AIG Women’s Open, The Chevron Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship. In addition, they will be invited to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Hana Financial Group Championship.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship is at the pinnacle of the women’s amateur game in the region and we are thrilled to be taking it to such an outstanding venue.

“We established this championship to give the top women’s players the chance to excel and progress toward the professional game. We have undoubtedly succeeded when you look at the success of Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit and world number one Atthaya Thitikul among others.”

APGC Chairman Taimur Hassan Amin said that the WAAP, first played in 2018, had already become a feature on the international amateur calendar and showcases the best golfers and courses in the region.

“There are very few championships that can claim to have had such a profoundly positive impact in such a short space of time, evidenced by the outstanding international performances of so many of the players who have appeared in the WAAP,” said Hassan.

One of the most prestigious clubs in the Island Republic, The Singapore Island Country Club has hosted dozens of professional and amateur championships.

As well as staging the Johnnie Walker Classic and Alfred Dunhill Cup Asia-Pacific Qualifier, the SICC has played host to the Singapore Open on multiple occasions.

Ivan Chua, Club Captain at SICC, said, “We are delighted to host the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific championship, the premier women's amateur championship in the region. Nurturing and giving back to the golfing community is an important objective of SICC.

“The club supports Singapore sports Vision 2030 which aims to build partnerships among the various stakeholders in Singapore sports, aid the development of talented athletes and help them compete on the world stage.

“The New Course while only opened in July 2021 has already established itself as one of the leading courses in Singapore and the region. Holding this championship here validates the quality of the course and I can’t wait until next March to showcase our best to the world.

“We thank The R&A and IMG for this opportunity and look forward to many years of partnership.”

The WAAP was developed by The R&A and the APGC to unearth emerging talent and provide a route for Asia’s elite women amateurs to the international stage.

"The WAAP plays a vital role in the development of women’s golf in the region and we are delighted to be hosting the championship for the second time in Singapore at The New Course of the widely acclaimed Singapore Island Country Club," added Tan Chong Huat, President of the Singapore Golf Association.

The R&A is supported by championship event partners that share its commitment to developing golf in the Asia-Pacific. The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship is proudly supported by Rolex, Nippon Kabaya Ohayo Holdings, Trust Golf, Hana Financial Group and Samsung.

More information on the WAAP can be found at the championship website,