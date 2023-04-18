WA poised to make late charge at Interstate series

18 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf |

Western Australia has surged back into contention at the Australian Junior Interstate Series in Tasmania despite the ongoing dominance of the defending champion, New South Wales.

The WA team had two strong wins on day two against Tasmania and ACT at Ulverstone Golf Club, moving up to second on the table with three wins to go with its defeat by Queensland on the first day.

NSW is unbeaten in four contests and remains the heavy favourite to win the championship again, but if WA can beat South Australia on Wednesday it will likely set up a blockbuster final-day encounter between WA and NSW to decide the winner.

If they are tied on points, the winner will be decided by individual points scored and through two days, there is only a two-point difference between the teams.

WA has been powered by the performances of Ollie Marsh (three wins and a tie in his four matches), Amanda Gan (three from three), Rocco Cucchiara (two from two) and Interstate series debutant Erina Tan, 17, who has won all four of her matches so far.

“The last two (matches) are going to be tough,” said Tan. “We’re looking forward to them.”

Tan’s Mt Lawley Golf Club background gives her the same pedigree as Hannah Green, who emerged from that club and who makes regular visits back there when she is in Australia. “Just seeing her (Green) and watching her is inspirational for me,” she said

Tan beat Amber Tilley from the ACT in the afternoon 3&1. “I was playing okay yesterday so I just went with the flow today,” she said. “I tried to keep it safe and make good decisions.”

She is one of a handful of players to have won four matches, including Ella Scaysbrook and Jake Riley from NSW. Scaysbrook won on a forfeit against Tasmania which does not have a girls’ team, and defeated the ACT’s Emily Mollard today, while Riley powered on with wins over Tasmania’s Elijah Monaghan and ACT’s Harry Whitelock.

Queensland had an important win today over South Australia 6.5 to 1.5 with Harry Takis winning his third straight match against Charlie Nobbs. With a game in hand, the Queenslanders have two points in fourth place, and are reliant on others slipping up to make a charge.

Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT are yet to win a contest this week.