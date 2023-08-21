WA hosting unique All Abilities event

21 Aug 2023 | All Abilities |

By Golf WA

Golf WA’s inaugural All Abilities Sand Greens Championship of WA has been announced for October and will be the first event of its kind to be held in Australia.

Taking place at Katanning Golf Club from October 10-11, the championship will be an official World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) event.

It will slot into the All Abilities schedule between existing competitions at the WA Open (October 5-8) and WA PGA Championship (October 12-15), offering players from across Australia the chance to play three ranking events on WA soil in quick succession.

While the All Abilities championships at the WA Open and WA PGA have limited fields and tight handicap restrictions, the All Abilities Sand Greens Championship of WA has no such constraints.

There will be a 36-hole stroke play championship for players with a GA handicap of 18.4 and under, with a concurrent 36-hole Stableford event for those with handicaps of 18.5 upwards.

Announcing the championship, Neil Goddard, GolfWA’s Operations Manager, said: “We are committed to providing as many opportunities as possible for people to play competitive golf in all formats, and we’re delighted to announce the All Abilities Sand Greens Championship of WA.

“Not only is this event a first for Australian golf, we believe it may be the first All Abilities ranking event on sand greens to take place anywhere in the world.

“For some of our competitors, this will represent their first experience of playing on sand greens. We’re confident that the unique challenge this form of golf provides will be enjoyable as well as providing a stern test of players’ short games.”

Players can register