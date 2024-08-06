WA Foursomes champs decided

06 Aug 2024 | Amateur golf |

Sophie Williams (Mt Lawley) and Amie Phobubpa (Joondalup) won the women’s title while home-club favourites Liam Sullivan and Declan Pereira took the men’s honours in the WA Foursomes Championships on Sunday at The Vines Golf & Country Club.

Williams and Phobubpa opened with a 2-over 74 for a five-stroke lead at halfway, but the second 18 was a different story, with the pairs of Isabella Leniartek and Celine Chen and Abbie Teasdale and Ruby Cotton finding their groove to pile the pressure on the leaders.

The leaders were 6-over for their opening nine in round two, leaving the door ajar for their challengers. And while they steadied the ship on the inward half, three dropped shots on 16 and 17 left them just a stroke ahead of clubhouse leaders Leniartek and Chen.

A gritty par at the last was enough to get Williams and Phobubpa over the line by the narrowest of margins, while playing partners Cotton and Teasdale claimed third, two strokes adrift.

It marked the second consecutive win in the event for Williams, who partnered Gosnells’ Sasha Hofman to the title in 2023. She was quick to praise Phobubpa’s contribution to her successful defence.

“Amie was the putting queen in this morning’s round. She holed some absolute bombs, so that was exciting!” Williams told GolfWA. “We thought we might have given it away over the last three holes, but we managed to finish with a solid par to get the job done.”

In the men’s, Sullivan and Pereira also won by a shot.

The rising teenage stars posted an opening 75 and their home-course knowledge proved instrumental as their second-round 74 – which included a closing birdie – gave them an early clubhouse lead.

Joint first-round leaders Damien McDade and Gerardo De Leon (Kwinana) and Wayne Smith and Trafford Wilcox (The Vines) were unable to overhaul the youngsters – although McDade and De Leon gave it a good run, falling just one short after a closing 76.

“We stayed positive the whole day, and didn’t get down even when we made a couple of bad mistakes,” Sullivan told GolfWA. “It’s a long day, so we knew we just had to stay in it and Declan made some great putts to keep us in there.”