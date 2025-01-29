WA courses get makeover

29 Jan 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

Marangaroo and Carramar golf courses are set for ‘exciting upgrades’ after concept designs for redevelopment work were approved by the City of Wanneroo. Proposed improvements to both courses include new or renovated clubhouses and covered, single-level driving ranges offering smart golf technology in every bay. In addition, the Marangaroo proposals incorporate a new hospitality area with modernised retail and food/beverage facilities. City of Wanneroo Mayor Linda Aitken said with golf participation rates climbing around Australia, it was time to update the popular public courses, which are operated by Belgravia Leisure. “Marangaroo and Carramar are already successful golfing destinations, and these upgrades will create even more opportunities for the courses to increase community engagement, be sustainable and remain competitive,” she said. Belgravia Leisure Business Operations Manager, Douglas Bailey, added: “This endorsement represents a significant step towards realising the planned upgrades at both facilities, ensuring they meet not only the golf community’s expectations, but deliver modern, family-based entertainment and hospitality facilities.” Belgravia will now proceed to the detailed design stage. The final plans, as well as estimated costs and funding options to support the proposed upgrades, will be discussed at an impending Council meeting. Marangaroo and Carramar become the latest public courses in Perth to unveil redevelopment plans, with Hamersley reopening its upgraded facilities in December and Wembley planning further updates to its practice facilities.