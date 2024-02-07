07 Feb 2024 | Amateur golf |
Amateur Championships of WA to incorporate state Mid-Am
by Golf WA
This year’s Amateur Championships of WA will also incorporate the state Mid-Amateur for golfers aged 30 and above.
The Mid-Amateur titles will go to the top finishing eligible players at the conclusion of the WA Amateur’s 36-hole stroke play qualifying rounds.
Once registered for the state championship, eligible competitors will be automatically entered in the Mid-Am. There is no upper age limit to compete.
GolfWA’s Operations Manager Neil Goddard said: “We were pleased with the response after reintroducing the WA Mid-Amateur in conjunction with the Australian Mid-Amateur last year. It is fitting to include the WA Mid-Am as part of our most prestigious amateur event of the year.”
The 2024 Amateur Championships of WA will take place at The Western Australian Golf Club from March 13-17.
Two rounds of strokeplay qualifying precede knockout match play encounters.
The defending champions are Abbie Teasdale (Royal Fremantle GC) and Ollie Marsh (Wanneroo GC).
The WA Mid-Amateur Championship, meanwhile, was reinstated to the GolfWA calendar in 2023 after an absence of several years. Held at Hartfield GC in tandem with the Australian Mid-Amateur, the winners were Ashleigh Arnold (Bonnie Doon GC, NSW) and Adam Hawkins (Sanctuary Cove GC, QLD).
Registration for the Amateur Championships of WA is open until Tuesday, March 5. The cost to enter is $80 per person, with a handicap limit of 5.4 for men and 12.4 for women.
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.