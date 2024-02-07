Amateur Championships of WA to incorporate state Mid-Am

07 Feb 2024 | Amateur golf |

This year’s Amateur Championships of WA will also incorporate the state Mid-Amateur for golfers aged 30 and above.

The Mid-Amateur titles will go to the top finishing eligible players at the conclusion of the WA Amateur’s 36-hole stroke play qualifying rounds.

Once registered for the state championship, eligible competitors will be automatically entered in the Mid-Am. There is no upper age limit to compete.

GolfWA’s Operations Manager Neil Goddard said: “We were pleased with the response after reintroducing the WA Mid-Amateur in conjunction with the Australian Mid-Amateur last year. It is fitting to include the WA Mid-Am as part of our most prestigious amateur event of the year.”

The 2024 Amateur Championships of WA will take place at The Western Australian Golf Club from March 13-17.

Two rounds of strokeplay qualifying precede knockout match play encounters.

The defending champions are Abbie Teasdale (Royal Fremantle GC) and Ollie Marsh (Wanneroo GC).

The WA Mid-Amateur Championship, meanwhile, was reinstated to the GolfWA calendar in 2023 after an absence of several years. Held at Hartfield GC in tandem with the Australian Mid-Amateur, the winners were Ashleigh Arnold (Bonnie Doon GC, NSW) and Adam Hawkins (Sanctuary Cove GC, QLD).

is open until Tuesday, March 5. The cost to enter is $80 per person, with a handicap limit of 5.4 for men and 12.4 for women.