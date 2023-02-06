2022 Visionary of the Year: It's time to choose our winners

06 Feb 2023 | Women and girls |

It’s finals week for Visionary of the Year; an honour that rewards outstanding initiatives within the golf community that show great leadership towards gender equality while inspiring, educating, and empowering others to follow.

Now it is time to vote … and by voting you can also win…!

“We have been amazed with the quality of nominations that have been submitted this year,” said Tiffany Cherry, Head of Women and Girls Engagement at Golf Australia.

“There is some fantastic work being done within our golf community to provide more opportunities for women and girls to participate in all aspects of our sport.

“We hope others watch and read our finalist case studies and are inspired to make change at their local clubs and facilities to continue the growth of women and girls in golf, “she said.

Golf Australia is pleased to present the following three finalist. All are in contention to win $10,000 worth of products from the latest product range, which is designed specifically for women’s golf.

Mount Macedon Golf Club, for showing us how men can act as allies and achieve great work within a small regional club.

Barwon Valley Golf Club for their whole-of-club and advanced approach towards long-term systemic change.

Tony Craswell, PGA Instructor at Latrobe Golf Club for his innovative thinking and collaborative approach to getting more women playing.

“We wish all of our finalist the best of luck for the vote count”, said Cherry. “Each finalist is very deserving.”

To vote for your favourite Visionary, head to

By voting, you have the chance to win a $500 Drummond e-voucher.

Voting opens 9am (AEDT) Monday 6 February and closes 6pm (AEDT) Sunday 12 February.

For more information on Visionary of the Year, including written case studies, head to