Volunteer call-out for summer's marquee tournaments

Would you like to volunteer at either of the two marquee events of this summer’s ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia?

Golf Australia and the PGA Tour Australasia are calling for golf-lovers and enthusiasts to volunteer at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Sydney in November-December 2023.

Volunteers are the heartbeat of these tournaments in Australia.

The PGA Championship will be held at the famous Royal Queensland in Brisbane from 23 to 26 November where Cameron Smith won the crown last year.

The Open is to be held at The Australian and The Lakes in Sydney from 30 November to 3 December, with both courses hosting on the first two days and The Australian hosting on the third and fourth days.

As was the case in Melbourne in 2022, the tournament has an inclusive tournament with men’s, women’s and All Abilities championships played on the same stage at the same time.

Both tournaments are part of the DP World Tour and will boast a field of the best players on the planet and volunteers will have a front-row view of the action at Royal Queensland, The Australian and The Lakes.

