Vision-impaired golfers enjoy a day at Oakleigh

11 Dec 2023 | All Abilities |

Blind Golf Victoria has celebrated the end of its 2023 season with nine holes of golf at Oakleigh golf course, the facility that has been threatened with closure by the Monash Council.

Sixteen BGV players were on hand over the weekend for the presentations.

The Oakleigh course is a regular venue for blind golf competitions.

BGV President Doug Sloan said Oakleigh had proved to be a perfect venue.

“It’s a lovely little course, and they were kind enough to lend their facilities for the presentation,” he said.

“They look after us and it’s a perfect-sized course for vision-impaired golfers.

“We’ll definitely be using Oakleigh again.”

Monash recently completed a feedback period about the Oakleigh nine-hole course with one option being to close the site to golf and convert the land to a park.

Golf Australia has fought to reject this option and stakeholders have made vigorous representations to the council in the hope that golf remains in Oakleigh.

A decision is expected early next year.