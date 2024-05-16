Vines Resort unveils plans for next phase of redevelopment

16 May 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

The owners of The Vines Resort have unveiled the next phase of major plans for the redevelopment of its golf course and facilities.

Initially, this will see the opening of an upgraded 18-hole championship course later this month, with future plans including a 14-hole short course and state-of-the-art driving range.

The renovated Championship course is the former home to the Heineken and Johnnie Walker Classics and will be made up of nine holes from each of the existing Lakes and Ellenbrook layouts.

The revamp work so far has included the installation of an efficient $11 million reticulation system that will result in a 25% reduction in water usage and help return the course to its former glories.

While part of the existing driving range area will be developed for housing, holes 3-11 of the Ellenbrook course will be retained and will form a stand-alone nine-hole course. Nine holes of the Lakes course, meanwhile, will be repurposed into a 14-hole short course.

A new two-storey, $4 million driving range will offer more bays, better amenities and a more comfortable setting that will “rival existing driving ranges in WA”.

Vines WA Director Mark Hohnen said the changes reflected global trends driving golf course sustainability and design, as well a commitment to offering an attractive golf and recreational experience.

“Golf facilities are reinventing themselves to remain viable,” Hohnen said. “The reality is that for golf courses to remain viable they have to have a whole-of-community context and be a broader recreational destination where families want to go.

“These changes confirm The Vines as a complete golfing experience by offering 27 traditional holes, a short course and a modern driving range, in addition to the mini-golf already offered.”