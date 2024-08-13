Victorian team visit the Australian Golf Centre

13 Aug 2024 | Amateur golf |

In preparation for the School Sports Australia (SSA) U18 Nationals competition, the School Sports Victoria (SSV) Victorian team visited the Australia Golf Centre (AGC) over the weekend.

The players were able to experience the high performance facilities including the full-length range, short-game area, putting lab, gym and access to the PGA Academy coaches.

Eleven state team players attended the centre at Sandy Golf Links and undertook high performance training with PGA Academy coach Dan Whyley.

The SSA U18 Nationals competition is from August 18-23 in C

anberra, and the AGC session aimed to give the Victorian teenagers a holistic final tune-up.

It was divided into two parts – one on short game, approach and tee shots and the other was designed for training the team’s focus, intensity and spirit.

The Victorian team is made up of boys and girls from 10 different schools around the state.

SSA U18 Nationals - Competition Overview

Venue: Canberra, August 18-23, 2024

Championship Length - The championship is made up of 3½ days of play, followed by presentation lunch on the final day. Wednesday is allocated to the education program.

Hole Strokeplay Championship - The students will play 36 holes of strokeplay with 7am and 12.15pm hit off times on the first day of the Championships. The competition is a Gross and Nett event. The respective boys and girls’ winners will be declared SSA Golf Strokeplay champions.