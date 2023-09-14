Victorian Senior Amateur: Gole and Bradley triumph on the Bellarine Peninsula

14 Sep 2023 | Amateur golf |

The wind was up again for the top senior amateurs as they battled it out in Barwon Heads for the Victorian Senior Amateur Championships this week.

Played across three days at Barwon Heads and Thirteenth Beach Golf Clubs, golfers from across the country had the chance to be challenged by some of the best courses in the region.

Defending her 2022 title, Nadene Gole (Victoria) mastered the Bellarine links and was the only golfer, man or woman, to finish under-par at -6. Kim Morris (Shepparton) was runner-up at nine-over par.

It was Gole's second round on the notoriously tough Beach Course at Thirteenth Beach that really separated her from the pack.

"That was some of the best golf I've played….. In 50km/h winds and with rock hard greens, I mean they've got concrete greens there!,” she said.

"It's a wonderful thing to be able to defend but then to play that sort of golf, it's a great feeling heading into the US in the next couple of weeks."

Gole will be playing the US Senior Amateur at the end of September, which will be another chance to capitalise on the incredible golf she is playing.

On the men's side, Ian Bradley (The Australian) finished at even-par to edge out Peter McConnell (Burleigh) at two-over.

It was again a strong second round on the Beach Course where Bradley was able to pull away from his competitors.

"I hit 16 greens around there. That's the best I've struck the golf ball in a long, long time", he said.

Bradley has not been a regular on the senior amateur scene, but after this week he is excited to play more events.

"It is not the winning, it's the enjoyment… I've already organised rounds with guys from this week".

Full results from this week can be found