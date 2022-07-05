Victorian juniors hit the Australian Golf Centre

05 Jul 2022 | Amateur golf |

Victoria’s best juniors have had a taste of elite golf with a two day camp at the Australian Golf Centre at Sandy Golf Links this week.

The Golf Australia primary squad - AGC camp exposed the state’s finest 12 years of age and under golfers to the high performance facilities available to the nation’s crop of professionals and amateurs.

The camp began on Monday with a tour of the facilities before the participants hit the gym to get a taste of the training top level players undertake.

Once they were taken through a stretching session and shown some strength and conditioning tips, the boys and girls split into separate groups to either hone their craft around the greens in the short game area or rotate through the simulator, driving range bays and the hydraulic putting green within the AGC’s high performance area.

The children were ecstatic to learn that they were following in the footsteps of LPGA stars Hannah Green and Su Oh, who used the facility while spending time in Melbourne earlier this year, and PGA Tour winner Lucas Herbert, who came through Victorian junior squads.

Golf Australia’s Participation Officer (Schools) Graeme Maddern said the participants “absolutely loved it” and was impressed by the talent on display.

“There are some really good kids in this group,” Maddern said. “A few of the girls already have low handicaps and play well in pennant for their clubs, and the boys are promising players too.

“We’ve got a great mix at the moment. Some of the kids are 12-years-old at the moment, while we have a few younger ones, some 10-year-olds, who we were keen to give this experience.

“They all had a great time and we hope opportunities like this continue to help their development.”

Monday’s schedule also included a rules session with Golf Australia’s Play Management and Regulation Coordinator Brian Hill, before the camp wrapped up with all participants playing 18-holes at Sandy Links on Tuesday.