Victorian Junior Open: Ann Jang and Bailey Goodall go low on the Bellarine

21 Sep 2023 | Amateur golf |

Finishing under-par at the Victorian Junior Open held in varying conditions at Barwon Heads and 13th Beach Golf Clubs on the Bellarine Peninsula deserved big rewards.

And that's what Ann Jang and Bailey Goodall received.

Jang (New South Wales Golf Club) and Goodall (Shepparton Golf Club) were the only players to total a score better than par over the four days and earned the girls' and boys' championships.

They credited staying focussed through the rainy days as keys to their success.

For Jang, her win this week continues an incredible run of form, taking out both the Victorian Junior Amateur and now the Open. With rounds of 66-67-73-75, she finished at -8, eight shots clear of runner-up Rachel Lee (Avondale Golf Club).

"I had a course record on the first day at Barwon Heads, seven-under, it was really good for me. Then the second day five-under was good to get me to the top of the leaderboard," Jang said.

Bailey Goodall finished at 5-under-par for the championship, with rounds of 68-67-71-75 to be five shots clear of runner-up Jamie Smith (Monash Country Club).

"I scrambled well which is something that really lets me down," said Goodall.

"I just tried to play conservative, I didn’t hit it hard and just tried to hit greens."