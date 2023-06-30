Victorian Junior Amateur: Jang and Trembath prevail

30 Jun 2023 | Amateur golf |

Ann Jang and Jesse Trembath have taken out the respective girls and boys Victorian Junior Amateur titles held across Cobram-Barooga and Tocumwal Captains this week.

Jang (16), a member at New South Wales Golf Club who plays off an incredible +4.7 handicap, has added the Victorian title to her already impressive resume.

Jang claimed this year’s Australian Junior Amateur, gaining her a spot in the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open, and was also the 2021 NSW Junior Amateur champion.

Her seven-under 65 (a new course record on Cobram Barooga Old Course) on Wednesday of this week’s championship separated her from the field, and there was no looking back.

“It was raining Wednesday so it was pretty hard to focus…I focused on my putts and ended with good scores.” She said following her win.

Commonwealth Golf Club’s Olive Spitty finished second at two-under, with Amelia Harris from Yarra Yarra Golf Club finishing third at one-under.

The boy's champion Jesse Trembath (16), who to has an impressive handicap of +3.1, also ran away from the field to claim the Victorian title, however it was a strong finish that separated him from the pack. The Kooringal Golf Club member shot the equal low round of the day with a four-under 68, with five birdies on the back nine.

Having already locked away the win, Trembath could see the funny side and said he “copped a bit” for missing a two-footer on the last hole for birdie.

Spring Valley Golf Club’s Nivethan Kanthan was the next best, finishing at even par, while there were three players tied for third at one-over.