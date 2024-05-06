Victoria, Queensland share honours at Australian Interstate

06 May 2024 | Amateur golf |

Queensland and Victoria have set a course for a rematch in Wednesday afternoon’s final after an enthralling first day at the Australian Interstate Teams Matches on the Gold Coast.

The home state and the 2022 champions were the only two teams to go through day one undefeated, fighting out a thrilling 4-all draw in their second match at Southport Golf Club on Monday afternoon.

With four wins from eight matches already secured, Queensland needed a half in either of the final two matches to claim the full point but inspirational performances from captain Jazy Roberts and Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Jasper Stubbs ensured honours were split.

Clutch putts at the 16th and 17th holes saw Roberts complete a 2&1 win over Justice Bosio while Stubbs went down to the wire with reigning Australian Amateur champion Quinn Croker.

Trailing for virtually the entire match, Croker got back to square on 15 only for Stubbs to go 1 up at the par-3 16th.

The pair halved the par-4 17th and before Croker narrowly missed a birdie putt from 12 feet on 18 that would have earned Queensland the precious half point they craved.

For Stubbs, who last month played The Masters at Augusta National, it was another performance under pressure he can take great pride in.

“Obviously against the home side and in a state like Queensland, you’re always looking to try and beat them and it’s a pretty high pressure result,” said Stubbs.

“It was a pretty good result in the end to come down the last and have the opportunity to win.

“I’m glad I keep putting myself in these positions; I’m loving them at the moment.”

Roberts’ win over Bosio could be equally significant at the end of the round robin matches.

Coming off a dominant 6-2 win over defending champions New South Wales in the morning, Roberts was thrilled to begin the week with wins over Bosio and NSW No.1 Ella Scaysbrook.

“Playing No.1 for both rounds and going up against two really good golfers in Australia and to get the wins is pretty surreal,” said Roberts.

“You’ve got to back yourself and if you go out there and you play well and you win, good for you. But if you go out there and the other person shoots the lights out, then there’s not really much you can do about that.”

One of three Gold Coasters in the Queensland team, Sarah Hammett finished the day with wins over Tasmania’s Jorjah Bailey (2&1) and Victorian Seabil Leong (3&1).

She is already excited by what shapes as a crucial match-up against arch rivals NSW on Tuesday morning.

“It’s always a tough match, even with Junior Series a couple of weeks ago,” said Hammett.

“We are all getting along really well. We’re all cheering for each other and it’s just been really fun.”

Last year’s finalists, South Australia, enjoyed a thumping 7-1 win first-up against Western Australia but went down 5-3 to NSW in the afternoon matches.

Round 3 begins at 7am on Tuesday morning with Queensland taking on New South Wales, Victoria up against Western Australia and South Australia facing off against Tasmania.