Victoria Park goes high tech

29 Oct 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Technology is helping to drive the golf boom in Australia, and nowhere is that more evident than at Victoria Park in Brisbane.

The updated driving range at Victoria Park now has all 61 bays enhanced by Toptracer technology, with so-called “golf ball data” augmented by head-to-head games and games for groups.

Seven of the bays are dual-purpose and known as ‘Sip n’ Swing Bays’, where groups of up to six can enjoy a range session with food and drinks available for delivery to all bays via a QR code.

Three years ago Victoria Park lost its public golf course at the behest of the Brisbane Council, but the sport in still thriving in the vicinity through the recently renovated 20-year-old driving range.

“In recent years, Golf has seen a growth in popularity with lots of newcomers taking up the sport, and we’ve been lucky to have been able to make up for the loss of the golf course by working on and improving our driving range and dedicated Golf Learning Centre,” said Tim Porter, a PGA Professional and the General Manager-Golf Operations at Victoria Park.

“Having just completed a renovation including the introduction of Toptracer technology, we’re excited to see another increase in uptake.

“In the few short months of introducing the new technology and revamped surroundings, we’ve seen an increase of 13 percent in foot traffic on the driving range. We were already quite busy beforehand so we’re excited by these early results."

Porter said the aim of the facility was to mimic the Topgolf phenomenon that is so popular in the United States and in some parts of Australia whilst also catering for golfers wanting to fine tune their game.

He added that early indications since the technology was introduced showed that young people were highly engaged.

“One thing I’d say is really clear, is the younger demographic are keen to try this. They’re out here at night-time, enjoying themselves at the weekends as well, and coming in groups, too and staying to have a drink and a bite to eat. They’re having a great time! They’ve got a club in their hands, which is fantastic. They don’t have to play on a golf course to be a golfer, the driving range can be their golf activity, and they love it.”