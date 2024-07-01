Vic Junior Amateur heads to Murray

01 Jul 2024 | Amateur golf |

The Murray River region hosts the Victorian Junior Amateur this week as the best young players in the country seek another state championship.

A field of 169 players will tee it up at Cobram Barooga Golf Club’s West course and Tocumwal Golf Club’s Captains course beginning on Tuesday.

Among the stars competing is Haruhi Nakatani from Coolangatta-Tweed Heads GC, winner of the Queensland Junior Amateur last weekend, who plays off a plus 4.8 handicap.

Kiwi Robbie Turnbull, the reigning New Zealand Strokeplay champion, is another expected to be prominent.

The Vic Junior Amateur is 72 holes strokeplay. The boys and girls winners will both receive an exemption into the 2025 Vic Open.

The tournament is a Boys and Girls Australian Order of Merit and World Ranking event.