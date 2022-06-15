Vic Government backing budding golfers

15 Jun 2022 | Industry news |

By The Victorian Government

The Andrews Labor Government is creating more professional pathways for golfers and those in the industry with scholarship grants to develop their game.

Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence today announced 10 Victorians have secured grants under the Golf Scholarship Program to support their careers on and off the green.

The program supports future golf industry stars with grants of up to $7,500 for administration, player support, horticulture and design.

Among the latest group of recipients is Mike Rolls, the world’s number one ranked multi-amputee golfer, receiving a grant of $7,500 towards progressing his playing career through an all-abilities high-performance program, while Sylvia Bourne from Keysborough Golf Club will complete a Diploma of Golf Management.

Other grant recipients include Kono Matsumoto from the Victoria Golf Club who will begin her journey on the Japanese LPGA Tour, and Brenton Clarke from Warrnambool Golf Club who will complete a Bachelor of Agriculture and Technology.

The scholarships are part of the Labor Government’s commitment to boost golf participation across the state, this includes $15.3 million for the recently opened Australian Golf Centre at Sandringham Golf Links.

Golf in Victoria contributes $883 million to the state’s economy and supports 6,900 jobs - this program is part of the Government’s $7.46 million Supporting Growth of Golf Clubs Around Victoria initiative.

Since 2021, the program has provided 26 grants with 15 of those going to women. For more information about the program and successful grant recipients visit .

As stated by Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence

“These scholarship grants open the door to more golf career opportunities for players, administrators, greenskeepers and designers all while developing skills and helping grow interest in the game.”

“Victorians love their golf and the sport supports hundreds of jobs across the state, that’s why we’re backing more careers in the industry.”

As stated by scholarship recipient Mike Rolls

“I hope this sparks more opportunities for golfers with a disability and it paves the way for all abilities athletes to reach their golfing potential despite challenging circumstances.”

As stated by scholarship recipient Sylvia Bourne

“I’d like to thank the Government for providing me with this opportunity and support to undergo further training that will quantify current skills and enhance opportunities for career progression in the future.

“I look forward to making a difference within the golf industry.”