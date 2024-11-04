Vic Amputees: Legends share spoils at Victoria

04 Nov 2024 | All Abilities |

Tw o of the legends of Australian amputee golf tied in the Victorian Amputee Open today, with Sydney’s Stephen Prior and Geoff Nicholas declared joint winners at The Victoria Golf Club.

Prior, a four-time national champion, and hall of famer Nicholas could not be separated at 10-over par in the 36-hole tournament in the Sandbelt.

Prior, who plays out of Long Reef Golf Club, shot 76-78 while Nicholas carded 75-79.

They were 14 shots ahead of third-placed Shaun Bakker

Amputee Golf Victoria President Mike Rolls said there was no time for a playoff, hence the decision to share the title.

Prior is a past president of Amputee Golf Australia, was part of the inclusive championships at both the Presidents Cup in 2019 and the World Cup of Golf in 2018, and competed in the Australian All Abilities Championship in 2022 at Victoria, one of the highlights of his stellar career.

He tore off the bottom half of his right arm in a skiing accident at Forster, north of Sydney, when he was 17, and took up golf for recreation. Originally he played one-handed (as many amputees do), but in the past few years he has used a prosthetic device which attaches to the grip.

Nicholas had his right leg amputated as an 11-year-old due to the effects of thalidomide, a morning sickness drug taken by his mother, and took up golf later using a prosthetic leg. He won the Australian Amputee Championship again earlier this year, is a PGA Professional and was the first player inducted into the Amputee Golf Australia Hall of Fame. He has previously won 12 consecutive British and American amputee golf titles.

Sixteen-year-old Archer Belbin continued his impressive rise by winning the net section of this week’s championships at 4-over.

The stableford section was won by Jayson Brown with 74 points.