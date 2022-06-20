Vale - Tony Nott

20 Jun 2022 | Industry news |

The President, Board and Staff of Golf Victoria (GV) express their deepest sympathy at the passing of much respected former GV Finance Director and Victorian Golf Association (VGA) Council Member, Mr. Tony Nott, aged 80 years.

Tony was a member of the Southern Golf Club for over 28 years, including serving as a director for eight years including a term of three years as Club President. He’d also previously been a member at Traralgon Golf Club for eight years, including serving as Treasurer for three years.

In April 2008, Tony was elected to the VGA Council and became Treasurer the following year in 2009. In addition to his involvement with the VGA Finance and Planning and Development Committees, he was part of VGA/Women’s Golf Victoria Amalgamation Steering Committee which coordinated the formation of Golf Victoria in November 2010.

After serving on the interim GV Board from November 2010, Tony was elected as GV Finance Director in May 2011. He held this position until he retired from the Board in May 2016.

In addition to his extensive involvement with the respective VGA & GV Boards, he was an active contributor in many other areas of golf, especially Rules where he’d been a State and National Referee since 1996. During this time, Tony had voluntarily officiated at numerous events, including a number of Australian and Victorian Opens and major amateur championships.

Golf Victoria’s sincere condolences are extended to the Nott family. Tony was a lovely fellow with a passion for golf, a friend to all and will be sadly missed.

Tony’s family has advised that a service to commemorate his life will be held next Wednesday (June 22) at 11am at St Alfreds Anglican Church – 107 Springfield Road, Blackburn North with all welcome.