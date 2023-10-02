Vale Pauline Sanderson

02 Oct 2023 | Amateur golf |

An immense contributor to South Australian and Australian golf, Pauline Sanderson, passed away on Sunday, September 24 at 95 years of age.

Pauline enjoyed a highly successful career as a player during her more than 70 years as a member of both Glenelg and Kooyonga golf clubs in Adelaide.

A club champion of Kooyonga, she played pennant for the club for more than 30 seasons, winning the pennant 16 times and retiring with a remarkable personal winning record.

Her commitment and performance in the Women’s A1 Pennant honoured in 2017 when the trophy was named the Pauline Sanderson Cup.

A South Australian State Team representative for 17 years, Pauline finished runner-up in the South Australian Women’s Amateur Championship twice, as well as claiming the South Australian Foursomes and Mixed Foursomes Championships on four occasions each.

Over a period of 30 years from 1952 she represented SA in the interstate series on numerous occasions as a player and then a captain. She was a State selector for 36 years, 10 years as Chair, served as President of Women’s Golf SA from 1990-1992, and was made a Life Member of Women’s Golf South Australia in 1995. In 2012 she was inducted into the South Australian Golf Hall of Fame.

An Australian team captain and selector across various events for a great number of years, Pauline filled many roles with the then Ladies Golf Union/Women’s Golf Australia, including as national President from 1994-98.

Remembered fondly as a champion of junior golf, Pauline was awarded an Australian Sports Award, Life Membership at Kooyonga, Life Membership of Women’s Golf South Australia and an Australian Sport Medal.

Former Australian representative Edwina Kennedy paid a tribute. “Pauline, or ‘Paul’ as she was fondly known to family and friends, was quiet by nature and not one to waste words, but when she did speak it was well worth listening,” said Kennedy.

“She faced adversity with dignity, stoicism and grace and she never sought recognition or acknowledgement of her efforts or her generosity. She simply derived great pleasure from seeing young players improve and older players continue in the game for a long as possible, as she did. She had a sharp, dry wit, a mischievous twinkle in her eye and was excellent company.

“'Paul' just gave and gave and gave to the game – her time, her energy, her financial support, her encouragement of others. She was very humble and didn’t expect or want the thanks or accolades she deserved. I feel so lucky to have known her and to have enjoyed her friendship during and after my golf career.”

To mark Pauline’s passing, a minute’s silence was held prior to the first tee time at the South Australian Amateur Championship last week and flowers were placed in her honour next to the women’s first tee.

The funeral will be held on Friday at Kooyonga.