Vale John Kinghorn

09 Oct 2023 | Amateur golf |

The Australian golf community extends its deep condolences to the family and friends of John Kinghorn, who has passed away aged 81.

A dedicated and passionate golfer, Kinghorn’s most significant contribution to the game came through the foundation he and his wife Jill started, the Kinghorn Foundation, which has supported Golf Australia’s Rookie Program with contributions of over $14 million since 2009 to create a bright future for Australian golf. Additionally, the Foundation has made significant contributions to the Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation.

The Foundation has helped foster the development and opportunities for the next generation of elite Australian players, with the Rookie Program graduates a testament to his contribution.

Those graduates including Cameron Smith, Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Cameron Davis, Grace Kim, Lucas Herbert, and Min Woo Lee, with the Rookie Program playing an important role for all as they cemented themselves as the bright lights for Australian golf’s future.

Beyond the Rookie Program, the Kinghorn Foundation through John and Jill’s generosity, played an integral part in the creation and activity of the Australian Golf House that has ensured Australian players have a place to feel at home in Orlando, Florida.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Kinghorn, and wish to express my condolences to his family, especially his wife Jill,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“The Kinghorn Foundation has been integral in ensuring the future of Australian golf is a bright and prosperous one through the support of both the Rookie Program and Australian Golf House.”

The Foundation is also a significant supporter of Jack Newton Junior Golf, a foundation delivering golf opportunities for all junior golfers in his home state of New South Wales started by the late golfer it is named for.

“John's character and generosity is demonstrated by his significant and tireless contribution towards numerous community causes, charities, foundations, children, minority groups and many other philanthropic campaigns. We are extremely fortunate that the Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation has been one of the lucky beneficiaries of his generosity over the last 10 years,” Jack’s son Clint Newton said.

“On behalf of the Newton family and Jack Newton Junior Golf, both past and present, I want to pass our deepest condolences to his wife Jill, and the entire Kinghorn family.

“John's values, principles, and legacy will live on because of the seeds he planted over the past several decades, and we are grateful to have known such a giant of man, but the world is a little less bright for now with his passing.”

Through his philanthropy in the golf space, and via the many golfers who have benefited from his generosity, Kinghorn’s legacy will live on in Australian golf.