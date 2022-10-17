Vale George Body, former VGA Council member

17 Oct 2022 | Industry news |

The president, board and staff of Golf Victoria (GV) express their deepest sympathy at the passing of much respected former Victorian Golf Association (VGA) Council and life member, George Body, aged 89 years. Secretary of the Bendigo District Golf Association for 26 years, Body was also a long-standing member of the Bendigo Golf Club, including serving a term as club president. He was elected to the VGA Council in 1986 and served for 18 years before retiring as vice president in 2004. He made an outstanding contribution to Victorian golf over that time, particularly through his contribution to Rules of Golf education, course rating, handicapping, the Vic Open and country golf. Body especially enjoyed his involvement with the development of the state and club level rules program and visited all parts of Victoria passing on his rules knowledge to club golfers. He also officiated at numerous state and national events, including the Men’s and Women’s Australian Opens. Golf Victoria’s sincere condolences are extended to his wife Wanda and the Body family at this time. George was a truly lovely man with a deep love for golf. A friend to all, he’ll be sadly missed. In accordance with George’s wishes, a private cremation will be held