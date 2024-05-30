Vale Doey Choi

30 May 2024 | Golf Australia |

Golf Australia, along with the WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, wish to express our profound sadness over the tragic passing of Doey Choi.

We extend our sincere condolences to her family, loved ones and friends, and continue to offer support to the golf community as we all struggle to come to terms with this devastating news.

A tremendous golfer, who proudly represented Australia, Doey was an exceptionally valued member of the Australian golf community, which will remember her bright and happy personality, as well as incredible talent for our game.

Doey’s family have provided the following statement.

“Our family is heartbroken beyond belief.

“Doey brought light and joy into our lives with her radiant smile and bubbly personality.

“Her presence was a blessing to all who knew her.

“We are deeply grateful for the support we have received from friends and the wider golfing community during this incredibly difficult time.

“Doey will be forever in our hearts and sorely missed.”