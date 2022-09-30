Vale Bob Jolly

30 Sep 2022 | Industry news |

The President, board and staff of Golf Victoria (GV) express their deepest sympathy at the passing of much respected former Victorian Golf Association (VGA) Council Member, Mr. Robert (Bob) Jolly, aged 83 years. A member of the Peninsula-Kingswood Golf Club for 67 years after first joining as a 15-year-old in 1955, Robert joined the Kingswood general committee in 1975, was vice-captain for two years and served as captain for three years from 1984-1987. Robert was elected to the VGA Council in 1996 and served for eight years before retiring as Treasurer in 2004. He made an outstanding contribution to Victorian Golf over that time, particularly via his involvement with the areas of Finance, Planning and Development, GV Magazine and the Vic Open. Robert especially enjoyed his time as VGA Treasurer and involvement with the Golf Victoria magazine, seeing the many and varied stories within Victorian golf clubs being brought to life and told through the publication. Golf Victoria’s sincere condolences are extended to his wife Margaret, daughters Elizabeth and Louise and the Jolly family at this time. Robert was a thorough gentleman with a passion for golf, a friend to all and will be sadly missed. The service to celebrate the life of Robert Jolly will be offered at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 228 New St, Brighton on FRIDAY 7th October 2022 commencing at 11:00am.