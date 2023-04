Victorian Pennant Finals Underway

30 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf | Amateur golf |

The Victorian Pennant finals are now underway at Cranbourne, Southern and Club Mandalay golf clubs.

Finals contested at each venue are as follows:

Cranbourne - Division 1 Men - Division 1 Women - Division 2 Women - Division 3 Men - Division 1 Youth - Division 3 Youth

Southern - Division 2 Men - Division 4 Men - Division 3 Women - Division 2 Youth

Club Mandalay - Division 5 Men - Division 6 Men - Division 4 Women - Division 4 Youth

