US Women's Amateur: Peirce graduates

09 Aug 2023 | Amateur golf |

Australia’s Caitlin Peirce has played her way into the next section of the US Women’s Amateur in Los Angeles.

After two rounds of strokeplay, 20-year-old Peirce, from Adelaide, was placed 46th with rounds of 72-71 at Bel-Air Country Club.

American Briana Chacon at 9-under par will be the top seed when the top 64 players graduate to the matchplay section beginning tomorrow.

Peirce, 20, was a Karrie Webb Scholarship holder in 2022 and is part of Golf Australia’s elite High Performance programs.

She is the reigning South Australian Amateur champion and plays out of Royal Adelaide.

Ranked 109th in the world, it is her first appearance at a US Women’s Amateur.

She was the leading Australian at the British Women’s Amateur last month, reaching the round of 16.

The two other Australians in the field both missed out on the matchplay phase.

Queensland’s Justice Bosio (75-71) and Victorian veteran Sue Wooster (74-80) have completed their week in LA.