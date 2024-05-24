US National Junior Team to host match against Australia

24 May 2024 | Amateur golf |

A team of juniors from Golf Australia's High Performance Program will be hosted by the United States Golf Association's (USGA) National Junior Team in July for a match at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

A World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR)-sanctioned event, the match will feature 12 players representing each nation in a mixed Ryder Cup-style format over three days. The format is as follows:

Tuesday, July 1 – Four-Ball Team Matches (am), Foursomes Team Matches (pm) Wednesday, July 2 – Singles Matches.

“We are delighted to partner with the USGA in this exciting initiative as a first for the US Team,” said Brad James, general manager of High Performance at Golf Australia (GA).

“We see this as a tremendous opportunity not only from a competitive standpoint, but as a great chance for the USGA and Golf Australia to share information on high performance. Australia and the United States have a great friendship, and that applies to golf as well, not to mention a healthy rivalry that exists through all levels of the game.”

Head coach of the US National Teams Chris Zambri said: “This match is another milestone in advancing the vision of the U.S. National Development Program by empowering elite juniors with a chance to play on the international stage.”

“We’re thankful to Golf Australia for partnering on this initiative, allowing our athletes to compete and learn from one another in what we hope is the first of many more events to come.”

The US squad for this match is composed of the top six male and top six female junior golfers on the US National Junior Team based on their WAGR ranking, and on the Australian side, the roster was selected by Golf Australia’s High Performance selection committee.

Australian Team:

Boys

Sam Cascio:

DOB: 27 July, 2007

State: New South Wales

Club: The Australian

Major wins: Australian Junior Amateur 2024

Josiah Edwards:

DOB: 27 April, 2007

State: Western Australia

Club: Gosnells

Major wins: Australian Boys Order of Merit 2023, Tasmanian Junior Amateur 2023

Hamish Farquharson:

DOB: 8 September, 2007

State: Victoria

Club: Metropolitan

Major wins: South Australian Junior Amateur 2024

Spencer Harrison:

DOB: 11 July, 2008

State: Western Australia

Club: Royal Perth

Major wins: Nil (runner-up Western Australian Amateur 2024, third Australian Boys Amateur 2023)

Kayun Mudadana:

DOB: 30 June, 2006

State: New South Wales

Club: New South Wales

Major wins: South Australian Amateur Classic 2024

Chase Oberle:

DOB: 20 November, 2007

State: Queensland

Club: Brisbane

Major wins: South Australian Junior Masters 2024

Girls

Reagan Denton:

DOB: 15 June, 2007

State: South Australia

Club: Royal Adelaide

Major wins: South Australian Girls Amateur 2023, Victorian Junior Open 2022

Sarah Hammett:

DOB: 14 December, 2006

State: Queensland

Club: Emerald Lakes

Major wins: Katherine Kirk Classic 2022, 2023, New South Wales Junior Amateur 2022

Amelia Harris:

DOB: 8 June, 2008

State: Victoria

Club: Yarra Yarra

Major wins: Victorian Junior Masters 2023, Riversdale Cup 2023

Rachel Lee:

DOB: 20 September 2007

State: New South Wales

Club: Avondale

Major wins: NSW Strokeplay 2024, Queensland Amateur 2022

Ella Scaysbrook:

DOB: 6 February 2006

State: New South Wales

Club: The Australian

Major wins: NSW Junior Amateur 2023

Shyla Singh:

DOB: 24 October, 2006

State: Queensland

Club: Southport

Major wins: Australian Girls Amateur 2024, New South Wales Amateur 2023, Victorian Junior Masters 2022

USA Team:

Boys

Blades Brown, 17, of Nashville, Tenn.

Phillip Dunham, 16, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Henry Guan, 15, of Irving, Texas

Will Hartman, 17, of Marvin, N.C.

Tyler Mawhinney, 16, of Fleming Island, Fla.

Tyler Watts, 16, of Huntsville, Ala.

Girls

Gianna Clemente, 16, of Estero, Fla.

Ryleigh Knaub, 17, of Debary, Fla.

Chloe Kovelesky, 17, of Boca Raton, Fla.

Nikki Oh, 16, of Torrance, Calif.

Scarlett Schremmer 17, of Birmingham, Ala.

Asterisk Talley, 15, of Chowchilla, Calif.