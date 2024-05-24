24 May 2024 | Amateur golf |
US National Junior Team to host match against Australia
by Golf Australia
A team of juniors from Golf Australia's High Performance Program will be hosted by the United States Golf Association's (USGA) National Junior Team in July for a match at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
A World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR)-sanctioned event, the match will feature 12 players representing each nation in a mixed Ryder Cup-style format over three days. The format is as follows:
Tuesday, July 1 – Four-Ball Team Matches (am), Foursomes Team Matches (pm) Wednesday, July 2 – Singles Matches.
“We are delighted to partner with the USGA in this exciting initiative as a first for the US Team,” said Brad James, general manager of High Performance at Golf Australia (GA).
“We see this as a tremendous opportunity not only from a competitive standpoint, but as a great chance for the USGA and Golf Australia to share information on high performance. Australia and the United States have a great friendship, and that applies to golf as well, not to mention a healthy rivalry that exists through all levels of the game.”
Head coach of the US National Teams Chris Zambri said: “This match is another milestone in advancing the vision of the U.S. National Development Program by empowering elite juniors with a chance to play on the international stage.”
“We’re thankful to Golf Australia for partnering on this initiative, allowing our athletes to compete and learn from one another in what we hope is the first of many more events to come.”
The US squad for this match is composed of the top six male and top six female junior golfers on the US National Junior Team based on their WAGR ranking, and on the Australian side, the roster was selected by Golf Australia’s High Performance selection committee.
Australian Team:
Boys
Sam Cascio:
DOB: 27 July, 2007
State: New South Wales
Club: The Australian
Major wins: Australian Junior Amateur 2024
Josiah Edwards:
DOB: 27 April, 2007
State: Western Australia
Club: Gosnells
Major wins: Australian Boys Order of Merit 2023, Tasmanian Junior Amateur 2023
Hamish Farquharson:
DOB: 8 September, 2007
State: Victoria
Club: Metropolitan
Major wins: South Australian Junior Amateur 2024
Spencer Harrison:
DOB: 11 July, 2008
State: Western Australia
Club: Royal Perth
Major wins: Nil (runner-up Western Australian Amateur 2024, third Australian Boys Amateur 2023)
Kayun Mudadana:
DOB: 30 June, 2006
State: New South Wales
Club: New South Wales
Major wins: South Australian Amateur Classic 2024
Chase Oberle:
DOB: 20 November, 2007
State: Queensland
Club: Brisbane
Major wins: South Australian Junior Masters 2024
Girls
Reagan Denton:
DOB: 15 June, 2007
State: South Australia
Club: Royal Adelaide
Major wins: South Australian Girls Amateur 2023, Victorian Junior Open 2022
Sarah Hammett:
DOB: 14 December, 2006
State: Queensland
Club: Emerald Lakes
Major wins: Katherine Kirk Classic 2022, 2023, New South Wales Junior Amateur 2022
Amelia Harris:
DOB: 8 June, 2008
State: Victoria
Club: Yarra Yarra
Major wins: Victorian Junior Masters 2023, Riversdale Cup 2023
Rachel Lee:
DOB: 20 September 2007
State: New South Wales
Club: Avondale
Major wins: NSW Strokeplay 2024, Queensland Amateur 2022
Ella Scaysbrook:
DOB: 6 February 2006
State: New South Wales
Club: The Australian
Major wins: NSW Junior Amateur 2023
Shyla Singh:
DOB: 24 October, 2006
State: Queensland
Club: Southport
Major wins: Australian Girls Amateur 2024, New South Wales Amateur 2023, Victorian Junior Masters 2022
USA Team:
Boys
Blades Brown, 17, of Nashville, Tenn.
Phillip Dunham, 16, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Henry Guan, 15, of Irving, Texas
Will Hartman, 17, of Marvin, N.C.
Tyler Mawhinney, 16, of Fleming Island, Fla.
Tyler Watts, 16, of Huntsville, Ala.
Girls
Gianna Clemente, 16, of Estero, Fla.
Ryleigh Knaub, 17, of Debary, Fla.
Chloe Kovelesky, 17, of Boca Raton, Fla.
Nikki Oh, 16, of Torrance, Calif.
Scarlett Schremmer 17, of Birmingham, Ala.
Asterisk Talley, 15, of Chowchilla, Calif.
