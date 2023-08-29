UK triumph for Aussie Teasdale

29 Aug 2023 | Amateur golf |

Perth’s Abbie Teasdale has won the English Women’s Open Strokeplay Championship in Manchester.

The 21-year-old Teasdale, the reigning WA Amateur champion, edged 17-year-old Nellie Ong in a four-hole sudden-death playoff at Manchester Golf Club after they were level at 9-under par through 72 holes.

Ong had entered the final round leading by three shots, but the lead changed hands several times in the final round, with the Royal Fremantle product making bogey at the 18th to mean that she would need to enter a playoff.

Teasdale had a seven-foot putt to win on the first hole of the playoff but left it short, then had to hole a 10-footer for birdie to tie the third playoff hole. In the end the Western Australian rolled in a three-footer to win at the 18th after Ong hit a wayward tee shot and made bogey.

It was her second victory of the summer in the UK, having taken out the English Women’s Under 25 Championship at Woburn in July.

Teasdale first came to notice when she won the WA Amateur in 2018 aged just 15, and she has been a prolific winner since then, taking the state championship again in 2022 as well as the Women’s Riversdale Cup in Melbourne.