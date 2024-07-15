Two Aussies to contest US Junior

15 Jul 2024 | Amateur golf |

A hugely busy month for two of Australia’s top junior amateurs comes to a climax this week with the US Girls Amateur in California starting Monday (US time).

Queensland’s Sarah Hammett and Victoria’s Amelia Harris are Australia’s two competitors at El Cabellero Country Club this week.

The pair have spent the past few weeks travelling having represented Australia at the Toyota World Cup in Japan, against the USA in a series of junior matches in Wisconsin and last week the IMG World Junior in California.

Hammett, 17, from Emerald Lakes Golf Club, has been in good form, finishing tied-third in Japan as the best-placed Australian, and tied-12th in California.

Harris, 16, from Yarra Yarra, was tied-19th in Japan and tied-20th last week.

Both Hammett and Harris have been prolific winners with the Victorian finishing runner-up in the adidas Australian Amateur in open company earlier this year.

There are 156 players competing this week, with 36 holes of strokeplay to determine 64 players who will graduate to the matchplay phase.

The final is on Sunday (AEST).